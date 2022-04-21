In the coming weeks, the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) will be holding elections to vote new leaders into the different positions on the Executive Board and other representatives.

Several artists and members of the association picked and submitted nominations forms, and some were officially nominated following a strict vetting process.

In the vetting process, UMA ensured that the candidates had fully complied with the membership obligations and did not have any ongoing disciplinary actions.

Integrity and other qualities of good leadership were also questioned during the vetting and below is the full list of those candidates who will contest for the available positions in the forthcoming elections.

While speaking to Mbu in a recent interview , the UMA Electoral Commission Chairman, Goeffrey Jeff Ekongot revealed that only registered members of the association will be eligible to vote.

He also revealed that following the nominations process, the candidates will be allowed time to campaign before a debate that will be publicly televised on Saturday 30, April 2022.

The mode of voting is still being discussed after several UMA members showed discontent with the proposed online voting method as they opted for the physical ballot casting.

UMA notes that official dates for the elections will be communicated at a later stage!