For the fun lovers, the Nile Special-sponsored Rugby Africa Mens 7s will also be a “fun-filled carnival” of sorts with Winnie Nwagi, Lydia Jazmine, Zex Bilangilangi, Karole Kasita, among others lined to perform at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds this weekend.

Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Kampala will be the host of The Rugby Africa Mens Sevens which will be played on Saturday 23rd April and Sunday 24th April.

Fourteen of some of the top rugby playing nations from across Africa are to grace the tournament which is proudly sponsored by Uganda’s number one rugby fan, Nile Special.

Players train for the Rugby Africa Mens 7s (Photo: Edgar Hamala/Kawowo Sports)

The 14 participating teams include Uganda, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Kenya, Ghana, Tunisia, Senegal, Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia, Madagascar, and Cameroon.

There will be everything to fight for at the Rugby Africa Mens 7s as the tournament also doubles as the qualifier to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa.

But What Is Rugby Without Entertainment?

Uganda’s first match (vs Burundi) will happen on Saturday at 8:22am against Burundi. Prior to that, however, there will be party after party.

Dubbed the “Show Up For Practice” party, the fun starts on Friday at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds starting 6pm. Lydia Jazmine is lined up to perform alongside deejays; Silverback and Bexx.

Lydia Jazmine will perform on Friday (Photo: Instagram)

On Saturday, Winnie Nwagi Karole Kasita, Zex Bilangilangi, and Eddy Wizzy will showcase their art alongside deejays; Sesse, DVJ Mercy Pro, Shock & Essau.

The fun will meet its climax on the final day of the Sevens on Sunday with performances from Sheebah, A Pass, Levixone, An-known, DJ Naselow, DJ Kasbaby, Silverback, and Tony Wallace.

Nile Special has set up exciting offers on the beers and other merchandise to give the fun lovers all the happiness that can be given.

Gates open as early as 7am on Saturday and we urge you to rally behind the team!