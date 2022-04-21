Golden Production band proprietor and shareholder Mesach Semakula has decided to quit the music group citing health concerns.

Based on the resignation letters that his lawyers Lukwago and Co. Advocates shared on social media, Semakula can no longer cope with the routine travels, practice, and many other things that the group requires him to do.

For that matter, since he is not in good health, he has opted to take a break from the band to help himself improve health wise.

Reading the letter, the singer further states how he has left the band in peace without having wrangles with anyone.

The letter also states that he moves on with the company’s only assets – the music instruments – which he claims to own having cleared a bill of Shs12M in rent arrears that had caused the instruments to be confiscation by a landlord.

Below is Messach Semakula’s resignation letter that he tendered in on April 5th, 2022: