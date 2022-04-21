Local rapper Wabuyu Gereson a.k.a Gravity Omutujju says that the only artist he can currently be compared with is Bobi Wine.

Despite not being able to perform in Kampala for the last four years, Firebase Crew boss Bobi Wine’s influence has not faded s single bit.

Through his always soaring political muscle, the self-styled Ghetto Gladiator has turned himself into a role model even for fellow celebrities.

Fellow singer Gravity Omutujju believes that Bobi Wine is the only artist he can be compared with.

This year, Gravity is one of the most trending artistes with a couple of bangers including the monster track Tusimbudde.

He is also one of the most yearned for singers across the country having the most bookings to perform in different parts of the country.

For his success, the Trouble Entertainment singer believes that if he must be compared to anyone else, it should be Bobi Wine.

On his Instagram, Gravity wrote, “Bobi Wine is the only Ugandan artist you can compare me with, if you feel like you want to compare me to any artist. New music loading.”

His statement has attracted criticism from a few Bobi Wine fans who find it rather disrespectful. Others, however, concur with his comparison.

Do you?