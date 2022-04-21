Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has started getting used to performing in a wheelchair as he awaits the full recovery of his injured knee.

A few days ago during the Easter gigs, Pallaso fell awkwardly and injured his right knee while performing at La Grande Hotel.

He had to undergo scans and according to news gathered from sources around him, it will take a couple of weeks before his knee fully recovers.

Whilst under treatment, however, Pallaso’s Border To Border Golden Music tour has to continue.

The singer is doing the most to motivate himself to brave the pain and carry on performing for his fans in different parts of the country.

On Thursday morning, Pallaso shared a photo of himself on IG performing while seated in a wheelchair.

In the caption, he noted, “Fall 2 times, rise 10 times. Regardless we move.”

It has been reported that he is one of the most booked artists and he has vowed to give his fans and promoters their money’s worth despite his physical mishaps.

Bravery at its best!