Celebrated city standup comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi has signed out from Sanyu FM’s morning Breakfast Club show, choosing comedy over journalism.

It is reported that Salvado opted out of Sanyu FM because of his continued absentia from the morning show that had become often.

“I felt my absence, due to my many lined up travels to do comedy, would be bad for the show, hence this heavy and painful but necessary decision,” Salvado is reported to have said.

The self-proclaimed Man From Ombokolo had spent about two years at the Kampala based station.

It should be noted that Patrick Salvado has his own television show on Pearl Magic that has continued to make him very busy.