Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye has expressed his admiration for how NBS TV presenter MC Kats does his job.

MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba, has been emceeing for decades having started his career with the now defunct WBS TV.

Over the years, he has garnered fans of all ages due to his fresh and experienced approach while doing his job.

On Thursday, Kats caught the eye of Asan Kasingye who couldn’t hide his admiration for his work.

AIGP Asan Kasingye

Also Read: MC Kats shares challenges of managing female artists

Having closely watched the self-styled King Of The Mic interview a couple of guests on the NBS After 5 show, Kasingye was left in approval of his approach.

Through his Twitter, the Uganda Police Force Political Commisar described Kats’ presentation as “mature, informative, balanced.”

I love the way MC Kats interviews people in the music industry. His approach is mature, informative, balanced and ends up marketing the product. NBS TV, you have an experienced person for the job. Asan Kasingye

See more I love the way @mckatsug interviews people in the music industry. His approach is mature, informative, balanced and ends up marketing the product. @nbstv, you have an experienced person for the job. — AIGP Asan Kasingye (@AKasingye) April 20, 2022

We couldn’t agree more!