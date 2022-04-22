Singer Chris Evans Kaweesi appreciates the fact that music lovers recognize him as the best artist with love songs in Uganda.

The soft-spoken singer disclosed that his fans like the good love songs he has churned out in the past couple of years he has been active in the music industry.

Chris Evans rose to fame in 2009 with his hit single dubbed “Rihanna” and his life has never been the same since.

While being hosted on NBS After 5 show, he claimed that he is in love with how his fans recognise him, something he doesn’t take for granted.

People say I am best love singer in Uganda. I appreciate that they recognise me that way. Chris Evans Kaweesi

With nothing much to say about Chris Evans braggart statements, do you think he is the best “love singer” in Uganda?