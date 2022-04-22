Mwai Kibaki, Kenya’s third president, has been announced dead by President Uhuru Kenyatta said on the morning of Friday 22nd April 2022.

Mwai Kibaki served as Kenya’s third president from 2003 to 2013. At the time of his death, he was 90-years-old and his cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Born 15th November 1931, Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki previously served as the fourth Vice President of Kenya for 10 years from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel Arap Moi.

He also held cabinet ministerial positions in the Kenyatta and Moi governments, including time as minister for Finance (1969–1981) under Kenyatta, Minister for Home Affairs (1982–1988), and Minister for Health (1988–1991) under Moi.

Kibaki served as an opposition Member of Parliament from 1992 to 2002. He unsuccessfully vied for the presidency in 1992 and 1997.

He served as the Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament from 1998 to 2002. In the 2002 presidential election, he was elected as President of Kenya.

Kibaki died at his Othaya home on Friday morning and his body has been airlifted to Lee Funeral home.