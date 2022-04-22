Singer Big Eye Starboss says he will not attend Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday celebrations tonight despite being invited because he has not been shown sympathy by the First son.

Prior to the 2021 general elections, Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye was one of the most vocal singers who supported the NRM.

Together with other singers, Big Eye rallied behind President Museveni and the NRM party, asking his fans and followers to vote them back into power.

Despite the NRM regaining power, Big Eye’s business as a singer has been massively affected by his decisions.

On top of being hit with bottles as fans urge him off the stage on numerous occasions when he has performed, Big Eye says that he has been sidelined by the NRM.

Also Read: Did you want to kill me? – Big Eye

He also says that the First son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has not showed him any sympathy and hence he also will not attend his birthday celebrations.

Muhoozi’s celebrations which commence tonight at Lugogo Cricket Oval will be attended by several public figures and supporters of the regime including Bebe Cool, Chameleone, Bad Black, Balaam Barugahara, among others.

Through a tweet, Big Eye said he will not set foot at the venue but he is grateful for having been invited.

I have no reason to be part of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday celebrations coz for all the bad situations am going through right now, he has never sympathised with me yet all is happening to me for defending the government he enjoys. (I) even lost my job. Sorry to the comrades I have offended. Thanks for the invitation though. Big Eye

His tweet has already attracted criticism and praise with both those in support and condemnation of his decision airing their opinions.

Check it out below: