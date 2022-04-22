Despite having dished out invitation cards to a few guests, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s uncle Toyota says the birthday celebrations at Lugogo Cricket Oval are open to the public and entrance is free.

Today, Lugogo Cricket Oval will be open to whoever wants to celebrate the First son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 48th birthday.

Preparations that have lasted weeks have seen invitation cards being given out to a few celebrities, which has left the general public questioning how they can be part.

While speaking to press on Thursday, the organising team Chairman of the celebrations, Michael Nuwagira a.k.a Toyota revealed that the rest of the public can join in at no cost.

Toyota addressing mesia at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Thursday (Courtesy photo)

Toyota maintained that invitation cards were made to call special guests to attend but there have also been adverts on radios and TVs calling upon the public to attend.

Invitation cards are some of the tools we are using to call people to attend. We are also using announcements on radios, television, and word of mouth. This party is not for only those with cards. Everybody is invited. Toyota

Toyota further noted that the celebrations are purely social and there will be entertainment from some of the top musicians in the country so everyone is welcome.

Cake cutting, fireworks, drinks, eats, and everything else has been catered for and the likes of Bebe Cool, Chameleone, Intore Massamba, mong others will be performing.

The event is also expected to host several members of Parliament, ministers, among other public figures.