Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has praised singer Jackie Chandiru for having successfully overcome her battle with drug addiction.

The former presidential candidate showed his excitement in Jackie’s recovery and restoration fully from drugs via his Twitter account after the two met and had a chat.

The chat impressed Mao to the extent that he was forced to request for a selfie from the singer as he wished her blessings in her next endeavors.

What a joy to witness the power of faith that has seen Jackie Chandiru restored fully. May God continue to bless her and keep her strong. Her recovery is a testimony. And there is testimony without a test. Jackie has passed the test with flying colours Norbert Mao

For years, Jackie Chandiru has battled drug addiction to the level where she almost committed suicide until she was sneaked out of the country for better treatment.

Fortunately, just as Norbert Mao stated, she overcame the struggle and she has returned to stage.