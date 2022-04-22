Having signed a professional contract with Swangz Avenue last month, Zafaran has released her very first song under the label dubbed “Sweetheart”.

Zafaran, real name Josephine Nakyoonyi, was unveiled by Swangz on 18th March 2022 as their latest addition.

One month later, she releases her very first project, “Sweetheart”, a song on which she showcases what she is all about – powerful vocals and lyrical maturity.

She officially sets her career running with the new single written by Dokta Brain and produced by Bomba.

Whereas she sings about her unending love for her intimate handsome sweetheart, the song is also danceable.

The gorgeous harmonies and the littered bridges, interludes and progressions in the song define a new generation of musicians that have tones of technical ability to back their creativity.

The visuals, directed by Gabriel Kyambadde, are kept simple and colorful with Zafaran expressing her deep love through moves and gestures.

The choreographers add the spice to the visuals on top of the costumes which showcase Africa’s vast and colorful culture.

Take a gaze below: