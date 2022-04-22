Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi has revealed how she is a big fan of Geosteady and Rema Namakula’s music.

Apart from her own music and vibes, Winnie Nwagi often finds time to vibe to music done by other musicians.

While speaking in an interview, the songstress revealed how she always finds herself enjoying Geosteady’s music.

Nwagi also mentioned that she has always been a fan of Rema Namakula’s music, especially her old songs.

Listening to the two artists’ music, they have a few things in common including the message often embedded in their lyrics and their fondness for love songs.

Very many are talented in Uganda but I love Geosteady and Rema. They are too talented. Winnie Nwagi

Take a gaze at Geosteady’s latest song ‘Baby Yana’ below: