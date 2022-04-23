Boston-based Ugandan rising singer Aida Vee linked up with Gabzie to drop a new jam dubbed “Calling”.

Calling is one of the new music projects that Aida Vee has dropped this year as she gears up for her forthcoming debut EP dubbed ‘Est. 2015’ which is slated to drop later this year.

Aida Vee, real name Aida Victoria Nakityo, is a Ugandan musician based in Boston, USA.

Speaking to this website, Aida Vee disclosed that she has been dealing with a lot of personal issues, leaving her with less time to work on new music.

Also Read: Vyper Ranking shares “Transport Money” lyrics video

She is, however, optimistic that she will bring a new style of music through many of her upcoming projects lined up.

About Vida Vee

Aida Victoria Nakityo, born 26th August 1997, is a Ugandan-American AfroPop and RnB singer, songwriter, designer, and entrepreneur.

Aida Vee was one of the founders and lead singer of the Urbana Band, an all-genre live performing band.

At the age of 15, Aida Vee started her fashion brand, House of Toria which developed into VUCA, a street wear brand that encompassed Versatile Urban Comfortable and Authentic products.

In 2017, she moved to Kenya then to the United States of America where she launched her music career.

Check out her new song below: