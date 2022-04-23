Based on what is transpiring in Uganda’s music industry, singer Chris Evans Kaweesi believes that the local music industry needs divine intervention to get in order.

While appearing on NBS After 5 show, Chris Evans Kaweesi explained that when he subscribed to the Uganda Musicians Association, he had so much hope in Cindy Sanyu.

He thought that the music industry would get better but he sees no impact that Cindy has done since she assumed office.

Chris Evans says that the industry needs to dicuss the new proposed laws that KCCA is planning to impose on creatives in order for the laws not to pass.

Speaking about the looming UMA general elections, he also endorsed singer King Saha to take over from Cindy Sanyu.

Our industry needs divine intervention. When I subscribed to UMA, I had so much hope in Cindy sanyu and I believe she did her part, but it’s time for King Saha to take on. However, I will be shocked if Saha delivers. Chris Evans