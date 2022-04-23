BBS Telefayina Kiri Kitya show presenter Diana Nabatanzi is unhappy with TV presenters from other media outlets for constantly dragging her into controversies..

Diana Nabatanzi who seems fed up of the frequent gossip that is said about her on several occasions expressed her dismay about fellow presenters during her show.

From her break up with Masaka businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi to the current purported relationship with B2C singer Mr. Lee, Nabatanzi has been the talk of town.

Recently, while on the ‘Uncut’ gossip show, Zahara Totto went bare knuckles and said there is no way Mr. Lee was going to legalize a relationship with an old woman like Nabatanzi.

He is not ready to settle for an old woman, she is old. He likes young and loaded babes like Zahara Totto. Zahara Totto

The calm Diana Nabatanzi has since called upon her fellow presenters to stay cool headed.

She requests that they stop attacking her because they are all just employees serving their bosses and one day they will leave their workplace and someone else replaces them.