Legendary female artist mama Halima Namakula aged, 62, is seriously searching for a husband who can take good care of her needs.

She confirmed the rumors while speaking in an interview on Spark TV where she disclosed that for long she has been asked why she always hangs out without a lover.

According to her, she wants a man who is aged between the age of 55- 60 and not of the same age or older than she is.

Halima Nakula claims she wants a man who will provide to her desires and needs not someone who will instead desire her to look after them.

The talented and ever young Halima Namakula added that she wants a man who is very rich, energetic and three years younger than her.