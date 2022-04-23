Entertainment, both on and off the pitch, was the order of the first day of the Nile Special-sponsored Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2022 tournament on Saturday.

As early as 8am, rugby fans had started pouring into Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in anticipation of the action from the first day of the Rugby Africa Men’s 7s.

The first game of the day saw Kenya defeat Senegal before hosts Uganda thrashed Burundi by 71-00 in the match that really got the home crowd up and running.

For the rest of the day, as different teams ensured that they get the best results for their nations, tackles and tries weren’t the only things that kept the fans entertained.

Also Read: What you need to know about Nile Special’s Rugby Africa Mens 7s

Nile Special beer among other merchandise was in plenty to compliment the music, food, nyama choma, and other entertainment from different deejays and emcees.

After the last match of the day, enjoyments were turned a notch higher as popular artists took to the stage to perform.

Singers Winnie Nwagi, Zex Bilangilangi, Karole Kasita, Lydia Jazmine, among others thrilled the crowds with their performances before the deejays sent the wheels spinning all night long.

The games will resume on Sunday morning and there will be performances from the likes of A Pass, Levixone, An-known, Sheebah, and others.