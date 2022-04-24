While performing in Masaka, an unidentified fan touched singer Martha Mukisa’s private parts without her consent.

The bad habit of sexually assaulting singers seems to have become a common vice in the local music industry.

The likes of Vinka, Chozen Blood, Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, among many other artistes have been sexually harassed by fans without their consent.

While performing in Masaka last week, songstress Martha Mukisa was also touched on her private parts by a fan in the crowd.

The fan who was standing just close to the stage stretched out his hand and swiped his index finger across Mukisa’s genitalia before the singer instantly reacted by pulling her body back.

She then asked the fan to control himself before continuing with her performance. Check out the video below: