Known for leaving lasting impressions always, Sandra Nansambu did not disappoint at Friday’s Akatuuti POA Star Edition.

‘Akatuuti’ is a program that aims to provide a platform for emerging creators in Uganda to develop their skills and visibility.

This month’s edition featured the Pearl of Africa Star Search finalists; Nansambu Sandra, Carsten Yesuanjagala, Ebrahim Soul’ O, Tracy Melon, Agami Tony, and Bruce Dickson.

Sandra Nansambu left fans yearning for more at the monthly Akatuuti sessions which were hosted at Alliance Française de Kampala.

Currently in her senior year of high school, Sandra’s impressive 90-minute performance with fellow POAstar finalists turned heads.

The show kicked off with Sandra in a Kiganda dance, escorted by a troupe of female dancers after which her fellow POAstar Finalists joined in, performing an emotional cover of their Hope song.

Carsten Yesuanjagala, who was the first runner-up in the competition also captivated the crowd with his exhilarating dance moves and vocal prowess, doing his yet to be released “Pearl of Africa Anthem”.

The Finalists then performed a cover of “Oh Uganda” and “Mwijje”, songs that were originally done by the Northern and Western Regional Stars respectively.

After the ensemble performance, the audience was treated to a female duet between Tracy Melon and Sandra who performed “Green,” a song that supports climate change and was performed in honor of World Earth Day that was celebrated the day before (April 22nd).

She also sang her debut single, “Kitandika Nawe,” an empowering song urging everyone to pursue their ambitions before climaxing the performance with a Kiganda dance.

By the end of the 90 Minute production, we see Sandra, a Senior Six student with a limb impairment, who oozes confidence of an international icon, taking over the stage like she was born for it.

