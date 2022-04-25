Having been denied a chance to contest for the UMA Vice Presidency, Allan Hendrik regrets not having aimed for the association’s Presidency.

Last week, the Uganda Musicians Association released the full list of members who are nominated for different positions on the Executive Board and other Representative positions.

Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrik Byamukama was not named on the list of the official candidates contesting for the UMA Vice Presidency.

Reports indicate that despite having been nominated initially, the singer couldn’t make it beyond the strict vetting process because his membership does not span over two years.

“According to UMA elections committee regulations, for one to contest for a leadership post, one has to be an active member for over two years something that Allan Hendrick couldn’t fulfill,” revealed a source.

The source further revealed that Hendrik regrets not going for the top position and he plans to contest for Presidency in 2024

“I made a mistake contesting for Vice Presidency. I should have gone for Presidency. I am big enough to be a president. I will contest next time for that position,” Hendrik is quoted to have said.

UMA is yet to reveal the official dates for the elections but campaigns are on ahead of a televised public debate for candidates on Saturday 30, April 2022.