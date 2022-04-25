With a few days left to the end of Ramadan, singer Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady has revealed that his trip to Mecca changed him mentally, socially, financially, and politically.

In December 2021, Geosteady visited Mecca for umrah having decided to convert from Christianity to the Muslim faith.

He believes that the trip to the holiest place in Muslim faith changed his perspective on life in many ways.

Through social media on Sunday, Geosteady revealed that he has not remained the same mentally, financially, politically, and socially since visiting Mecca.

He continued to pray for fellow Muslims to go through the Ramadan period peacefully.

Ever since I came back from Mecca my whole life has changed mentally, socially, financially and politically. Allah abanywezze basilamu, Alhamudulilah. Geosteady

Friends close to the singer reveal that a lot about him has changed indeed. We love to see that.