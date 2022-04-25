Over the weekend, rumor was making rounds claiming that singer Dues Nduggwa alias Grenade had been thrown out of his girlfriend’s home.

The updates we are receiving on top of the allegations is that Grenade has been barred from accessing the home after his ex-lover took to Kajjansi Police Station and filed a case of “Criminal Trespass and Threatening violence”.

The police statement has since been shared on social media although we are yet to get any word from Grenade on the accusations.

On the “Kookie Promotions” YouTube channel, some screenshots supposedly from the singer’s ex-lover saying that he was adding no value to their relationship have been leaked.

She further accused Grenade of practicing witchcraft, claiming that he tried bewitching and doing other things to get money.

Below is the video below to get the full gist of their fall out: