Karole Kasita’s latest song “Nywamu (Party Anthem)” is her first release of 2022 and comes on her 33rd birthday.

Born 25th April, 1989, Karole Kasita is one of the most celebrated female singers of this generation with a couple of hit songs in the last few years.

As she celebrates turning 33 years old today, she released a brand new track dubbed “Nywamu”, literally translated as “Drink”.

“Nywamu” is an Afro-dancehall song celebrating the end of the Covid-19 lockdown which lasted over two years in Uganda.

Produced by two celebrated producers Nessim and Artin Pro, and mastered by HerbertSkillz, the song evokes your feelings to step on the dancefloor and shake your body.

The visuals shot by the multi award-winning Sasha Vybz will also have your eyes glued to your screen to watch the choreography, costumes, and good editing executed to perfection.

Karole Kasita dedicates the song to her fans and media houses that have showed her love and support for the past few years.

For all the love you’ve given me my lovely people, my family, my team, my management, all media houses, promoters, Djs, bloggers, and lastly, thank you God. Karole Kasita

Take a gaze at the video below: