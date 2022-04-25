Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, while celebrating his 48th birthday, hinted on requesting the government to invest in the entertainment sector and sports industry.

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi made the promise as he was sharing some of the ideas he has in plan to curb the high rate of unemployment among youths in the country.

As he stressed his points, he noted that the government only has to rehabilitate most of the sports facilities around the country in all disciplines of sports since the youths have a lot of energies that cannot be left to waste.

Beside hinting at investing in sports, he also revealed how he is going to champion investing in music, film, and all other disciplines that lie in the arts industry.

He regarded it a small issue that the government can solve with a lot of ease.

We need to invest in sports facilities in this country because the youth have too much energy and when you leave them idle, their energies go to waste and become a problem. So, let’s invest in them and rehabilitate our stadiums. We need to expand and give the youths what they want. Let’s also invest in music, film, and all the arts industry. We will be a long way in solving unemployment because it is quite very simple to solve. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

With all is said, we are just waiting for what was said to be put in action since most of the time such promises have not come to life.

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi is known as one of the high profile ranking Generals in the country who love the entertainment industry very much.

Over the years, he has been working closely with a couple of artists on several projects.