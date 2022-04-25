It is good news and a wonderful day for uprising singer Carolinah having been signed to singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso’s Team Good Music camp.

The little known, youthful and talented artist put pen to paper today morning as she officially got unveiled to Pallaso’s music label.

Although the contract details have been withheld, Carolinah is expected to be given free studio sessions and a manager who will be handling her bookings.

Welcome. An artist like you, talented, beautiful, youthful and so full of energy is an asset to a company like ours. Introducing Carolinah now officially signed to Team Good Music Company. Congratulations. We cant wait to start working with you. Pallaso

Carolinah is the second female artist that Pallaso has signed after Jowy Landa who he signed in 2019 but she quit the record label and joined De Texas Management.