The heavy morning downpour did not stop fans from filling up Kyadondo Rugby Grounds to witness Team Uganda win the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2022.

Following a successful Day One of the Rugby Africa Men’s 7s games on Saturday, the Sunday morning weather was not too pleasant for rugby lovers.

A heavy downpour that started early in the morning had the games paused at around 9:40am because of the poor weather conditions.

The action, however, later resumed and in no time, the gates were filled up with rugby fans, many dressed in national colours, ready to cheer up the national team.

The Rugby Cranes easily cruised through the stages to the finals unbeaten, and was to face Zimbabwe in the Cup Final.

28-00, the scoreboard read in favour of Uganda at the end of the final and the hosts were crowned African champions.

As earlier announced, it was then time for enjoyments as Nile Special had organised a star-studded list of performers to entertain the crowds.

Sheebah Karungi, A Pass, An-known Prosper, Eddie Wizzy, DJ Naselow, among other local entertainers gave their best performances as revelers sipped on their Nile Special beer – the True reward from the source – all night long.