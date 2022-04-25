After 36 months without holding a show in Kampala, Maurice Kirya is set for a return in June with “The Road To Kirya” album release show and party.

So much has been said about the TRTK album already with Maurice Kirya labeling it his most expensive album.

The album that will be availed for online streaming on 6th May 2022 will be his sixth studio album.

“It’s with great joy that I announce that my sixth album ‘THE ROAD TO KIRYA’ will be released globally on the 6th MAY 2022,” Kirya revealed a few days ago.

Kirya has also organised an album release party for his friends and fans on 10th June 2022 at the Design Hub in Bugolobi.

Tickets for the show are already available online with each going for Shs100k and Maurice Kirya anticipates a special show.

It’s been 36 months since my last show in Kampala, I’m glad to announce the “The Road To KIRYA” album release show & party on the 10th June, Design Hub, Bugolobi. Due to the space and set up, tickets are limited, hope to see you there. Maurice Kirya