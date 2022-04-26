Apparently, many individuals don’t find it cool posting their children especially babies on social media because of different perceptions that come with it.

Others don’t care what comes with posting their children on social media as they find no challenges in it.

Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K has come out to instill more confidence among those who don’t fear posting their babies online by sharing some of the benefits they might gain.

Using the example of his two-year-old daughter, Bruno K is glad that his child managed to successfully land herself an influencing role with a cosmetics brand because of her good following on Facebook and Instagram.

He is glad that the money she will be earning will help clear her school fees even at the tender age that she is.

Bruno K’s daughter Briella Kiggundu commands a following of 15.7k and 23.9k on both Instagram and Facebook respectively.

See more At 2years, my daughter is already paying for her self school fees through deals like this. She's an influencer with 15.7k followers on Instagram and 23.9k followers on fb. Never be afraid to put your child on social media. pic.twitter.com/utYCB9gUuf — Bruno K 🎸 🎙 (@bruno_KUg) April 26, 2022

We wish Bruno K’s daughter, Briella Kiggundu all the best in her influencing deal that she landed. Congratulations!