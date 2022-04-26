The block button is one of Winnie Nwagi’s most favourite things on social media and she vows to continue using it against disrespectful fans.

“TALENTED but ARROGANT,” is a description we’ve all often heard when the name Winnie Nwagi is mentioned.

The Swangz Avenue singer is not bothered by what is said about her and she maintains that she will always do what she pleases regardless of public opinion.

She shares the same values on social media and takes no prisoners in activating the block button against any opinion about her that she finds disrespectful.

Also Read: Winnie Nwagi displays long list of fans she blocked for insulting her

On Monday, Nwagi shared the long list of accounts she has blocked on Instagram and promised to keep adding more names to it.

She revealed that advertising on her posts, calling her names, and disrespecting her earns anyone the privilege to the list of blocked accounts before urging her critics to unfollow her.

It’s so easy to join this list. Just advertise on my posts, call me names…kwegamba just disrespect me. This is strictly a fans page, you don’t like what I do UNFOLLOW MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE. Winnie Nwagi