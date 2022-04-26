Singer Karole Kasita does not concur with the narrative that dressing skimpily incites fans to sexually harass artists and she says she will not stop wearing what she wants.

In recent months, Martha Mukisa, Chozen Blood, Winnie Nwagi, Vinka, among many other singers have been sexually assaulted by fans while performing.

Most recently, Martha Mukisa had to pause her performance when a fan stretched out their hand and touched her private parts while performing in Masaka.

While reacting to the continued harassment, Karole who turned 33 years old on Monday noted that access to artists need to be limited during concerts.

“The concert organisers must find a way to limit easy access of the fans to the artistes. A gap should be created during these performances,” Karole Kasita noted while speaking to NBS TV.

She also asked the fans to control themselves before vowing that she will not stop dressing the way she wants.

The fans have to come and watch us perform respectfully. They don’t have to touch the artists. When people say that such acts happen because we dress skimpily, it is encouraging these fans to continue harassing artists. I will not stop wearing what I want just because of some ill-mannered fans. Karole Kasita