Last week, Juliana Kanyomozi pulled out of the Soul and RnB Safari Uganda Baileys Picnic event that was set to happen at Club Guvnor in May.

Juliana pulled out of the event and in a statement, she revealed that it was due “gaps in alignment between the parties involved.”

The organizers of the event, Jazz Safari, wondered why Juliana had pulled out and not informed them, but opted for social media.

Jazz Safari boss Shaka Mayanja claimed that they were not given a chance to solve the said “gaps in alignment” and were just as shocked to see a statement on Juliana’s social media platforms.

Shaka Mayanja

While speaking to NBS TV, Juliana Kanyomozi revealed that her decision to pull out of the event was made when it was turned into a big event with ticket sales, contrary to what she had earlier been told that it was to be a private invite-only event.

The problem arose when what they told me while booking my services differed from what they were advertising. When he called us, he told us he had a small invite-only function of about 200 people and wanted me to perform about 4 to 5 songs. When he asked us to go for a press conference, it didn’t make sense but we attended out of courtesy. However, upon reaching the press conference, we realised that it wasn’t a private event anymore and it had turned into a big concert. There were tickets being sold at Shs120k. When the press conference ended, my manager contacted him because it didn’t make sense to making a scene at the presser. My manager had a a back and forth conversation with him, asking him to change the posters to what we had agreed upon but he refused. So we sent out the post (on Instagram) after deciding and telling him that we had pulled out of the event. Juliana Kanyomozi

Juliana does not understand why Shaka overreacted in his statement because her manager informed him about each every decision they took before they took action.

“We informed the organiser before posting on social media and we did it because we didn’t want him to say we hadn’t informed him. It’s actually us who never understood anything he was doing,” Juliana said.

The songtress did not rule out the ongoing rumors that she might be organising a concert at the same venue in a few months to come but said it isn’t the reason why she pulled out of the Jazz Safari show.

“It (organising a concert) may be true but it has got nothing to do with this. What made us clash with Shaka, a man I respect so much, is the uncoordinated organisation of this event in particular.

“You have to think about me as well. I have built my brand for many years so I can’t put it at risk especially if someone does not respect me,” Juliana concluded.

Last week, Shaka maintained that despite Juliana’s withdrawal, the event must go on and he will be revealing other artistes set to perform.