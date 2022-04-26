Socialite Tamale Mirundi Junior, the son to former presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has confirmed being beaten by his lover because of infidelity.

The motormouthed son to the political, social, and economical analyst faced the violence after returning home late from attending Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kaneirugaba’s birthday that was held at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday.

While explaining why he was beaten by his now ex-girlfriend Tasha Namale, Tamale stressed that it was due to infidelity allegations and always returning home very late.

When squeezed by NBS TV’s UnCut show presenter Isaac Kawalya Kayz, he admitted that he had cheated on his girlfriend with someone else he had got from the birthday celebrations who looked more beautiful and sexier than his ex-lover.

Tamale Mirundi Jr was badly beaten and left with swellings in his forehead. He narrated that he was hit with almost everything she landed on in the house and was only saved by security officers.

He explained that since his wife is more energetic and heavier than he is, she waited for him to lay in bed and then pounced on him, covered him with pillows and bed sheets, then thumped him mercilessly.

Tamale Mirundi Jr added that this is not the first time that the mother of one has beaten him. He stressed that she has on many occasions beat him in acts of domestic violence.

Following the continued beatings, Tamale Mirundi has now decided to walk out of the relationship as he is fed up of women who are older than he is.

He is now looking for age mates with whom he will be able to handle than falling for grown up ladies who are mothers.