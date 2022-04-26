Team No Sleep affiliate Yusufu Ssenabulya, popularly known as Roden Y Kabako, has joined the growing list of artists planning to hold concerts before the year ends.

So far, only the B2C Entertainment trio has announced their concert slated for 16th September 2022 although the venue is yet to be announced.

Kabako, through his Instagram account has disclosed that come August, he will also be holding a show dubbed “The Best of Kabako”.

Kabako

August, the Best Of Kabako. TELI KULANGA KULALA. Kabako

Kabako is yet to reveal the dates when his concert will happen nor the venue where it will be held.