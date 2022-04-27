Masaka city businessman Emanuel Lwasa Kaweesi has insisted that he cannot get back in a relationship with his ex-lover Angel Kwakunda after the two broke up.

Emanuel Lwasa cleared the air about the rumors of reuniting with Angel following a video clip that the latter shared on social media stressing that she is not easily dumped like that.

The Masaka city businessman went on to note that Angel Kwakunda has always been pleading with him to meet and have a chat over their break up.

When asked about the new lady who inked a tattoo of face on her chest, back, and calf, Lwasa claimed that he has never met her.