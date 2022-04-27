After several years of contesting for some space in Martha Kay’s heart with A Pass, Ykee Benda has finally withdrawn from the race.

For many years, singers A Pass and Ykee Benda have had a hilarious small war on social media, trying to win over comedienne Martha Kay’s heart.

Trolls and banters have been part of their artillery and the bubbly Martha Kay has always left the door open to whoever wins the race.

While speaking to MBU in an interview, the Mpaka Records boss revealed that it is no longer a race he wants to pursue.

Ykee told us that he is now fully invested in a sweet, happy, and stable relationship with his undisclosed partner.

He went ahead and urged A Pass to “attack” Martha Kay although he is skeptical about her availability.

“Now A Pass is free, he can attack. I don’t know if Martha is still available but he is free now, A Pass genda weyagale,” Ykee said.