Kama Ivien, real name Ivan Kakama, has added yet another talent, Opa Fambo, to the Kama Ivien Management.

In the music circles, the name Kama Ivien is well recognised for always supporting budding talents having successfully managed top talents in recent years.

From the likes of Fik Fameica to Pallaso, Kama Ivien has established a reputable brand in promoting local musicians to the big stage.

On Tuesday 26th April 2022, Kama Ivien announced Opa Fambo as the newest addition to his management label.

Kama promised to put Fambo where he deserves to be in the music ranks and wished him good luck in the next chapter of his music career.

I am delighted to announce (signing) another music artist under Kama Ivien Management. Opa Fambo, feel welcomed and be part of our team too. We are promising to put you where you want to be and where you deserve. Good luck, God bless you in your new chapter. Kama Ivien

Opa Fambo was formerly part of the now defunct Capital Music Icons duo with Mosh Mavoko (now Green Daddy).

His songs Basuze Batya, Tebamanya, Party Mood, Komawo, Wanoga, among others have managed to keep his brand relevant in the industry thus far.

He now plans begins a fresh journey with the release of his new track dubbed Byatadde.

Kama Ivien Management is already managing Pallaso who has had a good streak of form for the last three years.

Congratulations Opa Fambo. Now let’s see what you got!