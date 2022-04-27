Firebase crew Vice President Nubian Li, born Bukeni Ali, has disclosed that he is ready to make Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone mend their relationship since the latter has bad blood for the former.

Nubian Li opened up about reuniting the two while responding to striking statements that Jose Chameleone made during Lt. Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday that were targeting the Kamwokya camp.

In a sneak interview with Galaxy FM, Nubian Li maintained that as Firebase and NUP, they don’t hold any bitterness with the failed Lord Mayor contestant even though he didn’t manage to get the party card to run for the post.

Nubian Li insisted that Bobi Wine and Chameleone are family adding that the bitterness the latter holds against Bobi is basically simple because he failed to make the cut to earn himself the party ticket.

We have no problem with Chameleone. Away from politics, we musicians are of one family. If there is any problem with him, we shall reach out and find a solution but as FireBase, we are at peace with him. Nubian Li

During Lt. Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday celebrations, Chameleone clearly revealed that he doesn’t have a good relationship with Bobi Wine and spat venom towards those who he claimed were threatening him for performing at the First Son’s birthday.

I don’t want to speak about him because he denied me the party ticket. I have since lost interest in the mayoral position. I am now concentrating on music, which I understand better. Jose Chameleone

He added, however, that he shares good relations with other artistes such as Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo, and David Lutalo among others.