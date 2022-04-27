Socialite Sipapa’s ex-lover Brown Shugar is on the run assault accusations from a lady identified as Sheillah Mbabazi.

While speaking to Bukedde TV, Mbabazi stressed that while in the areas of Busega, Kibumbiro, Brown Shugar attacked her and beat her up.

Mbabazi further stressed that Brown Shugar strangled her and poked her long finger nails into her soft skin, leaving her with bruises.

Sheillah Mbabazi lleged that Brown Shugar likened her to a lady who snatched Sipapa away from her and decided to get her revenge.

Mbabazi asserted that she has never heard of someone called Sipapa and that she is a married woman with a husband who lives abroad.

Mbabazi filed the case at Police and wants to get justice from Brown Shugar for the pain she inflicted on her.

When Brown Shugar was contacted about the allegations through a phone call interview, she denied beating up anyone and distanced herself from ever staying in Kibumbiro.