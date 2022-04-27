

The third episode of MTN’s Nsindika Njake entrepreneurship show which aired on Wednesday last week was nothing short of magnificent, in its display of eminence in both the content and cinematography of the production.

The host of the show, the sassy Dianah Nabatanzi, is also always a sight for sore eyes.

Through the supreme lens of Kunta productions, the show captured wildly creative and inspiring business concepts submitted to Radio Buddu in Masaka and Radio Simba in Kampala, by ambitious youth with the hope of winning the cash prizes to a tune of UGX100million.

In the episode, 11 youth with remarkable businesses qualified to join the entrepreneurship show. Lusaka Apollo’s breath-taking and high-value sculptures whose colour brings wildlife to life thrilled the judges to succeed the young man into the show.

Kagezi Jovan’s innovation of briquettes made out of sawdust and garbage plus charcoal stoves made of cement made him outstanding in the episode.

But it was the use of social media marketing, innovation and socio-economic contribution of the businesses to society that informed the selection of businesses by the judges.

If you are an aspiring entrepreneur or a business owner, this show is a must watch as it dissects a cocktail of business ideas such as piggery, bricklaying, suit and garment design, groundnut grinding and shoemaking which were all part of the selection in the third episode.

In addition to the show’s catchy theme song which will make the elderly crack their joints, the funny banter of the judges is also a key highlight of Nsindika Njake which I reckon will keep you glued to your television.

Catch the next captivating episode of MTN’s Nsindika Njake show on NBS TV every Wednesday at 8:30pm (EAT) with a repeat on Sunday at the same time.