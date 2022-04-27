Mpaka Records CEO Ykee Benda, real name Wycliff Tugume, is elated having surpassed the 1 million followers mark on his official Facebook page.

Social media is now an integral part of society with millions of people across the world embracing the digital age.

Local celebrities use it as a means of communicating with their huge fan base, often sharing information, photos, and videos with their fans.

To some extent, the number of followers on different platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook has been used as a measure of influence.

It seems the same reason why Ykee Benda is very happy for having reached one million followers on his Facebook page.

Through his social media platforms, Ykee revealed the good news to his fans as he thanked them for their unending support.

We just made 1 Milli on Facebook thank you my amazing fans. We growing bigger day by day. I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH. thank you FOREVER. Ykee Benda

Ykee now joins the likes of Anne Kansiime, Juliana Kanyomozi, Fik Fameica, Sheebah Karungi, and several other local celebrities with over 1 million Facebook followers.

Congratulations Ykee!