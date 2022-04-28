After anchoring news on NTV Uganda since 2006, Frank Walusimbi ended his fifteen year journey on Thursday 28th April 2022.

Having read his last bulletin, Frank Walusimbi in company of fellow NTV employees waved goodbye to the station and its fans.

“This is the last bulletin I am anchoring. Who knows in future, God willing, whether I will make a return? Thank you for standing with me,” Frank Walusimbi noted.

Walusimbi joined NTV Uganda in 2006 when the station was launched in Uganda and anchored his first news bulletin on 25th December 2006.

Also Read: Veteran journalist Frank Walusimbi endorses Vinka

His calmness, composure, superior Luganda dialect, and so much more have made him standout in the pack fo many takented journalists over the years.

His presentation on other TV shows including the Tuwaye talk show will forever remain a sight those who watched him will keep in their memories.

Frank Walusimbi is proud of how much he has contributed to the media industry and he is grateful for the support he has received from colleagues and the public over the years.

See more

Well done Frank! Good luck on the next journey.