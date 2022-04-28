MC Kats is confident about Fille making a grand comeback this year because she has many songs in store awaiting release following a two-year haitus.

Already, Fille has dropped a couple of songs including “Ccupa” – the latest collaboration with Chris Johnz.

This comes on the back of a two-year break which was brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

I am not helping Fille, I am working with Fille. She is not in an orphanage MC Kats

Can she now make a comeback? MC Kats believes so.

While addressing press recently, the Kats Music CEO cleared the air about the healthy working relationship he has with his ex-lover.

“Fille is not under brand Kats Music, we just affiliate with her. We help her with marketing, strategy, promotion, bookings,” MC Kats noted.

Kats noted that while starting Fille Music, the passion was music and they do not even care about rankings.

“Our passion was music, that’s the first priority, it’s what we stand for. We do not care about rankings,” MC Kats added.

Kats also revealed that Fille has many music projects awaiting release and that she is not holding back because her fans are hungry for it.