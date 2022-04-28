If he is not singing about love, Nince Henry has always been a motivational voice through his songs and he does the same on his latest release titled “Entandikwa”.

The song is intended to uplift the spirits of anyone who has gone through tough times but has later made it in life.

It also encourages one not to despair or listen to naysayers who always discourage you when you’re chasing your dreams.

“We all have our beginnings which are defined by hardship. Watch this song and let me know in the comments,” Nince Henry notes.

The audio was produced by the talented Nessim ammnd written by Nince Henry himself. His arrangement of lyrics is never hard to notice.

In the visuals directed by Zyga Phix, the message in the lyrics is clearly played out. Your eyes also won’t miss the coloring and choreography.

Take a gaze at the video below: