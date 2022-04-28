Former NTV news reporter-cum-State Minister For Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu is reportedly bedridden after falling awkwardly in her bathroom.

The news circulating indicates that she hit her back and head hard on the floor and sustained a blood clot that has put her in a very worrying state.

The news about her bathroom accident was confirmed by one of her close relatives who declined to reveal her identity to the public but stated that the State Minister for Karamoja is still in a very bad state.

When asked to disclose the hospital where Agnes Nandutu is receiving treatment, she remained tight-lipped.

Several of her followers have also been seen sending different messages wishing her a quick recovery following the bathroom accident.

We wish her a quick recovery!