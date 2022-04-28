Singer Yusufu Ssenabulya, better known by the stage name Roden Y Kabako, has at last shared the most important details about his upcoming concert that he announced a few days ago.

Recently, Kabako took to his social media accounts and announced plans of holding a concert come August 2022 but he didn’t reveal the dates and venue.

Many of his fans were left in suspense and speculation about the dates and venue where he would stage his concert.

He has finally disclosed the venue and dates stating that his “Best of Kabako” show will be held on the 21st and 22nd of August from Joggies Bar in Bulenga and Mityana respectively.

Through a long post on his social media pages, the Sitani Tonkema fame singer thanked his fans for always showing him much love and support, something he doesn’t take for granted.

He then promised them fireworks on his shows as he vowed to give the best performance so that they get the value for their money.

Thanks is not enough to be said for my Fans, they are not actually my Fans but are my Followers who make me feel glad and motivate me to bring out the best and fulfill their expectation. My fans are a part of my life and i appreciate all their love and concern towards me! love you all! It’s a very nice feeling when you know there are people who love you so much. It is difficult to live up to their expectation, but I will try as much as I can, as they share an important part in my fame. I always try to reach to my ‘Fans’ and thank them, as it is not possible personally to all so I keep myself well updated on Facebook n Instagram to be in touch with all my loved fans. I’m very glad and looking forward to live up to their expectation! All thanks and love to my Fans..keep supporting and shedding your love! you all are the only source to my motivation to work! AUGUST ALWAYS MUKIMANYI #BEST OF KABAKO 2022 RELOADED #JOGGIES #MITYANA FROM 20TH TO 21ST AUGUST Kabako