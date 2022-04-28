Canary Mugume’s wife Sasha Ferguson believes young people get into marriage over public satisfaction, status, financial intentions, and many other wrong reasons that lead to short marriages.

It is now a year since NBS Television news anchor Canary Mugume went down on one knee and asked Sasha Ferguson to be his wife.

She said, “Yes,” and on 18th September 2021, the two lovebirds were officially joined as husband and wife at Rubaga Miracle Cathedral church.

This journey needs you to move thick and thin with your partner well as you both enjoy its fruits. Its so satisfying to support and watch each other grow together… Sasha Ferguson

As she celebrates the date that began that beautiful journey, Sasha Ferguson has expressed her understanding of marriage and how young people wrongly perceive it.

Around this time last year marked the beginning of a very beautiful journey. In our generation, so many young people want a ring for public satisfaction/financial intentions or for the sake of having a wedding for status. With some of these shallow intentions and more, it’s hard to keep a marriage that lasts forever. This journey needs you to move thick and thin with your partner well as you both enjoy it’s fruits. It’s so satisfying to support and watch each other grow together which reminds me of this strong bible verse: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” Sasha Ferguson

Happily ever after were the vows the couple made and so far so good. We continue to wish them a blissful marriage!