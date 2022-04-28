Singer Eric Opoka a.k.a Eezzy says he will take as long as his healing process takes before returning to stage following an attack by goons earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Eezzy was attacked by thugs in Muyenga who reportedly smashed his car window with a paver and tried to rob off him.

The Tumbiza Sound singer was on his way home after a performance and he was harmed on the head before the thugs stole from him.

He sustained a couple of injuries including deep wounds on his head before being rushed to Mengo hospital.

In 11th April, the singer went through a successfully surgery on his skull and has since been slowly recovering.

As they anticipate his full recovery, his fans have been questioning when thei dancehall star will be able to step back on stage to perform.

Through social media, Eezzy revealed that he will not be returning anytime soon because he is still trying to regain his balance and stability.

Healing is a process. Stitches have been removed though can’t get on stage yet for a little while till I gain balance and stability. Eezzy

Through the healing processes, Ezzy has been shown massive love and support from friends, family, and fans.

We continue to wish him a speedy recovery!