After a while without performing, Cindy Sanyu is back on stage with her energetic performances and the fans are loving it.

Singer Cindy Sanyu only returned to her work as UMA president in March following a long maternity leave that saw her become a mother for a second time in January.

Her baby is slowly growing and mama has decided to get back to doing what she does best with her energetic stage performance.

Cindy was first seen performing at Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday celebrations over the weekend at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

On Wednesday, the King Herself graced the Comedy Store UG at UMA Lugogo where she gave a spirited performance.

Visibly, she is not 100% fit but the fans are in admiration of the energy she gives during her performances.

Her body has also gone through various changes and the thickness must be the other sight that excited the fans.

